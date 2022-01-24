 Skip to main content

Vodafone, Iliad Explore Merger Of Italian Operations: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 7:09am   Comments

  • Telecom firm Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) looks to strike a deal in Italy to combine its business with peer Iliad SA (OTC: ILIAY), Reuters reports.
  • The report adds that Iliad, which will make its wireline broadband debut in Italy on January 25, is working with investment bank Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) on its strategic plans in Italy.
  • The deal could create a telecoms powerhouse with a mobile market penetration of ~36% and combined revenues of ~€6 billion ($6.80 billion).
  • Vodafone has annual revenue of ~€5 billion in Italy and a 28.5% market penetration among mobile phone customers.
  • Iliad reported €674 million in annual revenue in 2020 and a mobile market share of about 7.7%.
  • Price Action: VOD shares traded higher by 6.63% at $16.88 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

