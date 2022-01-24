Vodafone, Iliad Explore Merger Of Italian Operations: Report
- Telecom firm Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) looks to strike a deal in Italy to combine its business with peer Iliad SA (OTC: ILIAY), Reuters reports.
- The report adds that Iliad, which will make its wireline broadband debut in Italy on January 25, is working with investment bank Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) on its strategic plans in Italy.
- The deal could create a telecoms powerhouse with a mobile market penetration of ~36% and combined revenues of ~€6 billion ($6.80 billion).
- Vodafone has annual revenue of ~€5 billion in Italy and a 28.5% market penetration among mobile phone customers.
- Iliad reported €674 million in annual revenue in 2020 and a mobile market share of about 7.7%.
- Price Action: VOD shares traded higher by 6.63% at $16.88 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
