Meta Close To Acquiring This Audio Software Firm
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is close to acquiring Greek audio software startup Accusonus, Reuters reports.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Meta has been hiring engineers and buying up gaming studios.
- It expanded its virtual reality activities and built up the architecture that will underpin its metaverse project, an online environment using game and media technology to create spaces for communication and other activities.
- The group looks to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union over the next five years to help build the metaverse, which many in the tech sector see as key to the next growth stage following the mobile internet revolution of recent years.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.67% at $315.35 on the last check Tuesday.
