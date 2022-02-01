 Skip to main content

Becton Dickinson Strengthens Post-Treatment Monitoring For Blood Cancers With Cytognos Acquisition
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 10:02am   Comments
Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) has acquired Cytognos, a unit of Vitro SA, a Spanish diagnostics company that develops, produces, and sells fully integrated reagents, hardware, and software platforms. Deal terms were not disclosed.

  • Cytognos specializes in flow cytometry solutions for blood cancer diagnosis, minimal residual disease (MRD) detection, and immune monitoring research for blood diseases. 
  • With the acquisition of Cytognos, BD gains exclusive access to advanced assays licensed from the EuroFlow Consortium, a scientifically independent network in hematology and immunology.
  • Cytognos financial results will be reported under the Biosciences business within the Life Sciences segment.
  • Cytognos' capabilities complement BD's products to screen for the most common blood cancers and enable BD to expand beyond cancer discovery and diagnosis into the monitoring phase of the patient's journey. 
  • Cytognos IVD products are available only in Europe and other countries where regulatory approval of the products has been obtained. They are not available for sale in the U.S. 
  • Cytognos' approximately 80 employees will join BD.
  • The transaction is expected to be immaterial to BD's fiscal 2022 financial results. 
  • Price Action: BDX shares are down 0.21% at $253.34 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

