Becton Dickinson Strengthens Post-Treatment Monitoring For Blood Cancers With Cytognos Acquisition
Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) has acquired Cytognos, a unit of Vitro SA, a Spanish diagnostics company that develops, produces, and sells fully integrated reagents, hardware, and software platforms. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Cytognos specializes in flow cytometry solutions for blood cancer diagnosis, minimal residual disease (MRD) detection, and immune monitoring research for blood diseases.
- With the acquisition of Cytognos, BD gains exclusive access to advanced assays licensed from the EuroFlow Consortium, a scientifically independent network in hematology and immunology.
- Cytognos financial results will be reported under the Biosciences business within the Life Sciences segment.
- Cytognos' capabilities complement BD's products to screen for the most common blood cancers and enable BD to expand beyond cancer discovery and diagnosis into the monitoring phase of the patient's journey.
- Cytognos IVD products are available only in Europe and other countries where regulatory approval of the products has been obtained. They are not available for sale in the U.S.
- Cytognos' approximately 80 employees will join BD.
- The transaction is expected to be immaterial to BD's fiscal 2022 financial results.
- Price Action: BDX shares are down 0.21% at $253.34 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
