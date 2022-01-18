 Skip to main content

Sonic Automotive Acquires Sun Chevrolet In New York
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 9:08am   Comments
  • Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAHhas acquired Sun Chevrolet in Chittenango, New York, for an undisclosed sum. Joe Caputo founded the dealership in 1979.
  • Joe Caputo's son Todd Caputo remains with the company and has taken a leadership position with EchoPark Automotive and the company's delivery center model expansion.
  • "The culture that Joe and Todd Caputo built at Sun Chevrolet aligns with the guest and teammate experience standards we set forth at Sonic Automotive, making the team a perfect addition to our company," said David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive.
  • Sun Chevrolet is located at 104 W. Genesee Court, Chittenango, New York.
  • Price Action: SAH shares closed lower by 1.01% at $48.19 on Friday.

