Sonic Automotive Acquires Sun Chevrolet In New York
- Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) has acquired Sun Chevrolet in Chittenango, New York, for an undisclosed sum. Joe Caputo founded the dealership in 1979.
- Joe Caputo's son Todd Caputo remains with the company and has taken a leadership position with EchoPark Automotive and the company's delivery center model expansion.
- "The culture that Joe and Todd Caputo built at Sun Chevrolet aligns with the guest and teammate experience standards we set forth at Sonic Automotive, making the team a perfect addition to our company," said David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive.
- Sun Chevrolet is located at 104 W. Genesee Court, Chittenango, New York.
- Price Action: SAH shares closed lower by 1.01% at $48.19 on Friday.
