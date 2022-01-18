What Is Happening With Citrix Systems Shares?
- Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are in advanced talks to buy software-maker Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS), Bloomberg reported recently.
- Elliott and Vista have tapped banks to finance their offer.
- Related Content: Why Are Citrix Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Premarket?
- Vista is still considering using its portfolio company Tibco as part of the transaction.
- The report added that the news of a joint bid for Citrix by Elliott and Vista could be announced in a few weeks.
- Price Action: CTXS shares traded higher by 4.38% at $100 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.