What Is Happening With Citrix Systems Shares?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 5:40am   Comments
What Is Happening With Citrix Systems Shares?
  • Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are in advanced talks to buy software-maker Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS), Bloomberg reported recently.
  • Elliott and Vista have tapped banks to finance their offer.
  • Related Content: Why Are Citrix Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Premarket?
  • Vista is still considering using its portfolio company Tibco as part of the transaction. 
  • The report added that the news of a joint bid for Citrix by Elliott and Vista could be announced in a few weeks.
  • Price Action: CTXS shares traded higher by 4.38% at $100 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

