Why Are Citrix Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Premarket?
- Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a joint bid for software-maker Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS), Bloomberg reports.
- Vista is looking to use its portfolio company Tibco as part of the transaction.
- Citrix has been exploring options, including a potential sale.
- The investment firm and activist investor disclosed a stake in the company in 2015, arguing Citrix was suffering from poor execution and management and needed to simplify its business after a misguided buying spree.
- As part of a settlement that year, Jesse Cohn, an Elliott partner, joined the Citrix board, where he remained until 2020.
- Citrix previously tried to sell itself in 2017, but discussions with potential buyers, including Bain Capital and Thoma Bravo, stalled due to valuation concerns.
- Price Action: CTXS shares traded higher by 7.59% at $90 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
