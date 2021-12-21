 Skip to main content

Why Are Citrix Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Why Are Citrix Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Premarket?
  • Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a joint bid for software-maker Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS), Bloomberg reports.
  • Vista is looking to use its portfolio company Tibco as part of the transaction.
  • Citrix has been exploring options, including a potential sale.
  • Related Content: Why Citrix Systems Shares Failed To Impress Markets?
  • The investment firm and activist investor disclosed a stake in the company in 2015, arguing Citrix was suffering from poor execution and management and needed to simplify its business after a misguided buying spree. 
  • As part of a settlement that year, Jesse Cohn, an Elliott partner, joined the Citrix board, where he remained until 2020.
  • Citrix previously tried to sell itself in 2017, but discussions with potential buyers, including Bain Capital and Thoma Bravo, stalled due to valuation concerns.
  • Price Action: CTXS shares traded higher by 7.59% at $90 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

