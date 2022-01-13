 Skip to main content

Monster Beverage To Acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective For $330M Cash
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 9:17am   Comments
  • Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) has agreed to acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, a craft beer and hard seltzer company, for $330 million in cash.
  • The deal is expected to bring Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters, and Wasatch brands to the Monster beverage portfolio. The transaction does not include CANarchy's stand-alone restaurants.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2022.
  • Following the deal's closing, CANarchy will function independently, retaining its own organizational structure and team, led by Tony Short.
  • "This transaction provides us with a springboard from which to enter the alcoholic beverage sector," said Monster's Vice Chairman and Co-CEO Hilton Schlosberg.
  • Monster Beverage held $2.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: MNST closed lower by 0.63% at $93.98 on Wednesday.

