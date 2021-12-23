NV5 Acquires Global Realty Services For Undisclosed Sum
- NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has acquired Global Realty Services Group LLC (GRS) in an undisclosed all-cash transaction.
- GRS delivers real estate due diligence services for commercial and industrial real estate transactions.
- The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings.
- NV5 expects the addition of GRS's 154 full-time equivalent personnel, client list, and attractive end markets to help to drive additional growth.
- "The addition of GRS to our existing real estate transaction services makes us the preeminent provider in the high-growth, high-margin real estate due diligence market," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5.
- The company held cash and cash equivalents of $121.39 million as of October 2, 2021.
- Price Action: NVEE shares traded higher by 1.30% at $132.69 on the last check Thursday.
