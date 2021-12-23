 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NV5 Acquires Global Realty Services For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:
NV5 Acquires Global Realty Services For Undisclosed Sum
  • NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEEhas acquired Global Realty Services Group LLC (GRS) in an undisclosed all-cash transaction.
  • GRS delivers real estate due diligence services for commercial and industrial real estate transactions.
  • The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings.
  • NV5 expects the addition of GRS's 154 full-time equivalent personnel, client list, and attractive end markets to help to drive additional growth.
  • "The addition of GRS to our existing real estate transaction services makes us the preeminent provider in the high-growth, high-margin real estate due diligence market," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5.
  • The company held cash and cash equivalents of $121.39 million as of October 2, 2021.
  • Price Action: NVEE shares traded higher by 1.30% at $132.69 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVEE)

NV5 Pockets $15M Infrastructure Engineering Design Contract From NYCDDC
NV5 Global Bags $4M In Middle East Projects
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
CEO Of Nv5 Global Makes $4.5M Sale
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com