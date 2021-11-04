 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Montrose Acquires Environmental Consulting Firm Horizon For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
Montrose Acquires Environmental Consulting Firm Horizon For Undisclosed Sum
  • Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEGacquires Horizon Water and Environment, LLC for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Oakland, California-based Horizon performs various environmental consulting services for state and local government organizations.
  • Horizon's leadership team, including founder and Managing Principal Kenneth Schwarz, will join Montrose's Planning & Ecosystem Consulting segment.
  • The addition of Horizon expands Montrose's water resource knowledge and ecosystem offering in California.
  • Montrose Environmental held cash and equivalents of $40.2 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • "Horizon is core to supporting Montrose's consulting presence and expansion on the West Coast and deepens our water resource knowledge and relationships with municipal and state agencies," said Jose Revuelta, Chief Strategy Officer of Montrose.
  • Price Action: MEG shares closed higher by 4.12% at $74.47 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MEG)

Notable Montrose Environmental Gr Insider Trades $1.3M In Company Stock
Montrose Environmental Group Insider Sold $6.1M In Company Stock
Montrose Acquires Environmental Chemistry For Undisclosed Sum
Notable Montrose Environmental Gr Insider Trades $2.07 Million In Company Stock
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Notable Montrose Environmental Gr Insider Trades $4.77 Million In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com