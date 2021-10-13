 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Poshmark Acquires Suede One For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 11:35am   Comments
Share:
Poshmark Acquires Suede One For Undisclosed Sum
  • Social marketplace Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSHacquired Suede One, a platform that combines machine learning, computer vision, and expert human review to authenticate sneakers virtually. 
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The Suede One team will join the Poshmark team, effective today.
  • This deal marks Poshmark's first acquisition and reflects the company's focus on strategic investments that drive continued platform innovation, accelerate growth in high-growth resale categories and enhance the user experience to attract and retain buyers and sellers.
  • Suede One has built impressive capabilities in virtual authentication that will allow us to deliver tangible benefits to our community, scale our authentication services in a meaningful way, and accelerate our momentum in sneakers as well as luxury goods, two of the fastest-growing categories in the resale space, Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra said.
  • Poshmark held $579.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: POSH shares traded higher by 4.33% at $24.10 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (POSH)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Chief Operating Officer Of Poshmark Trades $110K In Company Stock
NFX Launches A $450M Seed Fund With 'Greater Focus' On Biotech And Crypto
Expert Ratings For Poshmark
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com