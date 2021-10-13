Poshmark Acquires Suede One For Undisclosed Sum
- Social marketplace Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) acquired Suede One, a platform that combines machine learning, computer vision, and expert human review to authenticate sneakers virtually.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The Suede One team will join the Poshmark team, effective today.
- This deal marks Poshmark's first acquisition and reflects the company's focus on strategic investments that drive continued platform innovation, accelerate growth in high-growth resale categories and enhance the user experience to attract and retain buyers and sellers.
- Suede One has built impressive capabilities in virtual authentication that will allow us to deliver tangible benefits to our community, scale our authentication services in a meaningful way, and accelerate our momentum in sneakers as well as luxury goods, two of the fastest-growing categories in the resale space, Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra said.
- Poshmark held $579.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: POSH shares traded higher by 4.33% at $24.10 on the last check Wednesday.
