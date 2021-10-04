 Skip to main content

Silgan Acquires Easytech Closures For $36.5M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 11:44am   Comments
  • Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGNhas acquired Easytech Closures S.p.A. for €31.5 million ($36.5 million), subject to customary adjustments, including net debt and working capital.
  • Easytech Closures manufactures and sells easy-open and sanitary metal ends used with metal containers primarily for food applications in Europe.
  • Easytech Closures operates a manufacturing facility in Fisciano, Italy, and is projected to generate about €38 million ($45 million) in sales in 2021.
  • Silgan expects the acquisition to be slightly accretive to its 2021 earnings, excluding the impact of required purchase accounting adjustments, with additional accretion in 2022.
  • With the acquisition, Silgan expects to realize annual synergies of about €4.1 million ($4.9 million) within 12 months.
  • Silgan funded the purchase with revolving loan borrowings under its senior secured credit facility. It held $164.82 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Also ReadSilgan Acquires Unicep Packaging For $237M
  • Price Action: SLGN shares are trading higher by 2.55% at $38.61 on the last check Monday.

