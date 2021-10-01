 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Silgan Acquires Unicep Packaging For $237M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
Silgan Acquires Unicep Packaging For $237M
  • Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGNhas acquired Unicep Packaging for $237 million, subject to customary adjustments, including net debt and working capital.
  • Unicep is a Specialty Contract Manufacturer and Developer (SCMD) solutions provider. Unicep is focussed on precision dosing dispensing packaging solutions, such as diagnostic test components, oral care applications, and skincare products.
  • Unicep operates two manufacturing facilities in Spokane, Washington, and Sandpoint, Idaho, and is projected to generate about $45 million in sales and about $18.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021.
  • Silgan expects the acquisition to be slightly accretive to its earnings in 2021, excluding the impact of required purchase accounting adjustments, with additional accretion in 2022.
  • Silgan has funded the purchase price for the deal with revolving loan borrowings under its senior secured credit facility. It held $164.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Also ReadSilgan Holdings Acquires Gateway Plastics For $485M
  • Price Action: SLGN shares closed lower by 0.98% at $38.36 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLGN)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Silgan Holdings Acquires Gateway Plastics For $485M
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com