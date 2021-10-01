Everi Acquires Strategic Assets From Meter Image Capturing For Undisclosed Sum
- Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) has acquired certain strategic assets of Meter Image Capturing LLC (MIC), a privately-owned progressive meter reporting technology provider, for an undisclosed sum.
- Meter Image utilizes optical and voice recognition to accurately record and store all progressive meter data of electronic gaming machines on a casino gaming floor.
- Everi expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings and operating cash flow.
- Everi funded the acquisition from existing cash on hand. It held $341.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: EVRI shares are trading higher by 7.40% at $25.97 on the last check Friday.
