Everi Acquires Strategic Assets From Meter Image Capturing For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 3:32pm   Comments
Everi Acquires Strategic Assets From Meter Image Capturing For Undisclosed Sum
  • Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRIhas acquired certain strategic assets of Meter Image Capturing LLC (MIC), a privately-owned progressive meter reporting technology provider, for an undisclosed sum. 
  • Meter Image utilizes optical and voice recognition to accurately record and store all progressive meter data of electronic gaming machines on a casino gaming floor.
  • Everi expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings and operating cash flow. 
  • Everi funded the acquisition from existing cash on hand. It held $341.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: EVRI shares are trading higher by 7.40% at $25.97 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

