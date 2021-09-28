 Skip to main content

Toyota Acquires Renovo To Fuel Autonomous Driving Technology
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 11:55am   Comments
Toyota Acquires Renovo To Fuel Autonomous Driving Technology
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) subsidiary Woven Planet Holdings, Inc acquired pioneering Silicon Valley-based automotive operating system developer Renovo Motors, Inc.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Renovo complements Woven Planet’s strategy to bring world-class talent and expertise in automated driving technology, next-generation mapping, and vehicle operating systems, helping it up the game versus Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
  • The acquisition will add depth to Woven Planet’s resources, particularly for Arene, Woven Planet’s open vehicle development platform.
  • Toyota held ¥5.1 trillion in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
  • Price Action: TM shares traded lower by 1.16% at $184.35 on the last check Tuesday.

