Hikma Bolsters Injectable Portfolio With $375M Custopharm Acquisition
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTC: HKMPF) has agreed to acquire US-based generic sterile injectables producer Custopharm Inc from Water Street Healthcare Partners.
- Hikma will pay an initial cash consideration of $375 million, with an option for a further $50 million based on the achievement of certain commercial milestones.
- Custopharm currently markets its products in the US through its commercial arm Leucadia Pharmaceuticals.
- Since partnering with Water Street in 2015, it has received 13 US approvals, with four first-to-market Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approvals, including one with Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) designation and one novel 505(b)(2) NDA approval.
- The acquisition will add 13 products bringing Hikma's US portfolio of close to 130 injectable medicines.
- Custopharm is expected to add $80 million in annual revenue and boost Hikma's injectables' operating margin.
- Price Action: HKMPF stock closed at $34.25 on Friday.
