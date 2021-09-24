iClick Interactive Asia Receives Takeover Offer At 21% Premium
- PAG Pegasus Fund LP and Oasis Management Company Ltd sent a preliminary proposal dated September 23 to acquire Chinese enterprise and marketing cloud platform iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd's (NASDAQ: ICLK) for $6.75 per ADS in cash.
- The offer price implies a 21% premium on Interactive Asia's September 22 closing price of $5.58.
- Last month, Interactive Asia posted a Q2 beat, bumping its share buyback limit.
- Price Action: ICLK shares traded higher by 8.32% at $6.12 premarket on the last check Friday.
