iClick Interactive Asia Receives Takeover Offer At 21% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 9:34am   Comments
iClick Interactive Asia Receives Takeover Offer At 21% Premium
  • PAG Pegasus Fund LP and Oasis Management Company Ltd sent a preliminary proposal dated September 23 to acquire Chinese enterprise and marketing cloud platform iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd's (NASDAQ: ICLK) for $6.75 per ADS in cash.
  • The offer price implies a 21% premium on Interactive Asia's September 22 closing price of $5.58.
  • Last month, Interactive Asia posted a Q2 beat, bumping its share buyback limit.
  • Price Action: ICLK shares traded higher by 8.32% at $6.12 premarket on the last check Friday.

