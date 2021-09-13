 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Group 1 Automotive To Acquire Prime Automotive For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Group 1 Automotive To Acquire Prime Automotive For Undisclosed Sum
  • Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE: GPIhas agreed to acquire all the assets, including real estate, of Prime Automotive Group, headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Prime Automotive has 30 dealership locations and three collision centers in the Mid-Atlantic and New England markets.
  • In 2020, the Prime dealerships generated $1.8 billion in annual revenues and retailed over 52,000 new and used vehicles. 
  • After completing the deal, Group 1's consolidated brand mix is expected to be approximately 43% luxury, 36% non-luxury import, and 21% non-luxury domestic.
  • Group 1 Automotive held $198.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: GPI shares are trading higher by 2.77% at $162.66 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPI)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Analyzing Group 1 Automotive's Ex-Dividend Date
Group 1 Automotive's Debt Overview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com