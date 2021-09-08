Federal Signal To Acquire Ground Force Worldwide for $45M
- Federal Signal Corp (NYSE: FSS) has agreed to acquire all the assets and operations of Ground Force Worldwide (GFW) for cash consideration of $45 million.
- The Post Falls, Idaho-based GFW manufactures specialty material handling vehicles that support the extraction of metals. Its current product portfolio includes fuel and lube trucks, water trucks, dump bodies, and rock spreaders.
- GFW generated ~$34 million in revenues over the last twelve months.
- Federal Signal expects the acquisition to be accretive in the first year.
- Federal Signal held cash and cash equivalents were $55 million as of June 30, 2021.
- The company anticipates completing the transaction during 4Q21.
- Price Action: FSS shares are trading lower by 0.60% at $39.73 on the last check Wednesday.
