iSun To Acquire SunCommon In Cash And Stock Transaction
- iSun Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN) has agreed to acquire SolarCommunities Inc (SunCommon), a provider of residential, community, and commercial solar in Vermont, in a combination of cash and stock.
- Transaction consideration includes ~$24.03 million in cash and ~$15.97 million in stock, with $2.5 million of the consideration directly granted to SunCommon employees and a $1.5 million working capital infusion and additional earnout provisions.
- iSun noted the transaction executes phase one of its recently announced East Coast residential strategy and builds on its commercial, industrial, and utility-scale presence.
- iSun expects the transaction to be accretive by doubling projected revenue for 2021. SunCommon's positive EBITDA will be immediately accretive to earnings.
- For FY20, SunCommon generated ~$33.1 million in revenue.
- iSun held cash in hand of $20.2 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ISUN shares are trading higher by 10.37% at $8.47 on the last check Wednesday.
