Builders FirstSource Acquires California Trusframe For $179.5M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 2:26pm   Comments
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc (NYSE: BLDRhas acquired California TrusFrame, LLC (CTF), an independent producer of value-added building products in California, for $179.5 million.
  • CTF is a designer and manufacturer of prefabricated structural building components, including roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels.
  • CTF's President and CEO Shawn Overholtzer will be joining Builders FirstSource along with the rest of its employees upon closing,
  • CTF reported trailing twelve months sales of ~$143 million as of July 31, 2021.
  • Builders FirstSource held cash and cash equivalents of $90.27 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BLDR shares are trading higher by 1.51% at $54.42 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

