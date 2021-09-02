Builders FirstSource Acquires California Trusframe For $179.5M
- Builders FirstSource, Inc (NYSE: BLDR) has acquired California TrusFrame, LLC (CTF), an independent producer of value-added building products in California, for $179.5 million.
- CTF is a designer and manufacturer of prefabricated structural building components, including roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels.
- CTF's President and CEO Shawn Overholtzer will be joining Builders FirstSource along with the rest of its employees upon closing,
- CTF reported trailing twelve months sales of ~$143 million as of July 31, 2021.
- Builders FirstSource held cash and cash equivalents of $90.27 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BLDR shares are trading higher by 1.51% at $54.42 on the last check Thursday.
