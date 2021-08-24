 Skip to main content

Triple-S Management Stock Is Moving Higher On GuideWell Buyout Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 7:56am   Comments
  • GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation, parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Inc, will acquire Triple-S Management Corp (NYSE: GTS) for an equity value of approximately $900 million.
  • The offer price of $36.00 per share in cash represents a premium of 49% to yesterday's closing price of $24.19.
  • The offer price also represents a premium of approximately 49% to Triple-S Management's 90-day volume-weighted average trading price.
  • Upon completion of the transaction, Triple-S Management will become a subsidiary of GuideWell. It will continue to operate under the Triple-S Management brand, led by its current management team.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
  • In total, GuideWell companies serve more than 45 million people in 45 states. Triple-S Management serves more than 1 million consumers in Puerto Rico.
  • Price Action: GTS shares are up 43.86% at $34.80 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

