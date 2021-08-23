 Skip to main content

TopBuild Acquires Valley Gutter Supply For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 9:34am   Comments
  • TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) has acquired Valley Gutter Supply, a fabricator and distributor of gutter products and specialty metals to contractors in the Los Angeles area, for undisclosed financial terms.
  • The majority of the Valley Gutter's customers serve the residential market, with the remainder serving light commercial. The company generated ~$10 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021.
  • This acquisition will enhance Service Partner's gutter fabrication and distribution capacity throughout the state of California.
  • TopBuild has completed six acquisitions year-to-date that are expected to generate ~$230 million in annual revenue.
  • TopBuild held cash and cash equivalents of $261.7 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BLD shares traded higher by 0.18% at $217.07 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

