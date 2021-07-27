 Skip to main content

EPAM Systems Acquires CORE SE For Undisclosed Sum To Expand Western European Presence
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 11:18am   Comments
  • EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) acquired CORE SE, a professional service provider specializing in IT strategy and technology-driven transformations, for undisclosed financial terms.
  • CORE is a technology think tank with office locations in Germany (Berlin), UAE (Dubai), UK (London), and Switzerland (Zurich).
  • EPAM's acquisition of CORE SE will further expand its Western European footprint within the DACH region.
  • "The acquisition of CORE SE is part of EPAM's strategy to respond to the growing business needs of our Western European-based clients to execute on their Technology Transformation agenda across various industries," said Balazs Fejes, President for EU and APAC Markets, at EPAM.
  • CORE develops solutions based on market knowledge, in-depth technology expertise, and high methodological competence focusing on IT strategy, IT architecture, solution design, and software development.
  •  EPAM held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: EPAM shares traded lower by 1.34% at $546.25 on the last check Tuesday.

