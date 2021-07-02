Goldman, EQT In Talks To Buy Parexel For $9B: WSJ
- Sweden’s EQT AB and Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (NYSE: GS) investment arm are reportedly negotiating the acquisition of contract-research organization Parexel International Corp for nearly $9 billion, including debt.
- Parexel offers a suite of biopharmaceutical services for clinical trials to regulatory, consulting, and market access.
- Currently, Pamplona Capital Management owns Parexel.
- According to Wall Street Journal, a sale to EQT and Goldman could be completed this week, assuming talks don’t fall apart, the people said.
- The business had drawn interest from both private equity and strategic bidders.
- Price Action: GS shares closed at $374.99 on Thursday.
