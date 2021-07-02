 Skip to main content

Goldman, EQT In Talks To Buy Parexel For $9B: WSJ

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 7:50am   Comments
  • Sweden’s EQT AB and Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (NYSE: GS) investment arm are reportedly negotiating the acquisition of contract-research organization Parexel International Corp for nearly $9 billion, including debt.
  • Parexel offers a suite of biopharmaceutical services for clinical trials to regulatory, consulting, and market access.
  • Currently, Pamplona Capital Management owns Parexel. 
  • According to Wall Street Journal, a sale to EQT and Goldman could be completed this week, assuming talks don’t fall apart, the people said. 
  • The business had drawn interest from both private equity and strategic bidders.
  • Price Action: GS shares closed at $374.99 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street JournalM&A News Health Care General

