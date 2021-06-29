Amazon Snaps 'SmartLess' Podcast For $60M-$80M: Bloomberg
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is acquiring exclusive rights to “SmartLess,” the podcast hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, Bloomberg reported.
- The financial terms of the three-year deal remain undisclosed. However, the total value is between $60 million and $80 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
- From Aug. 1, new episodes of the show will appear on Amazon Music and Wondery+ one week before release on other outlets.
- Wondery will handle distribution, marketing, and advertising sales for the show.
- The deal also includes the right to team up on future podcasts that the “SmartLess” makers produce.
- Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) paid $20 million annually for “Call Her Daddy,” which stars advice guru and comedian Alexandra Cooper.
- Distributors like Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) see the programs as a way of attracting customers to their other services and products.
- “SmartLess” has amassed an audience of millions since its debut last July.
- Amazon ramped up its podcast investment after Spotify incurred over $1 billion on podcasting companies and shows over the past few years. Amazon announced a deal last week for the podcast hosting service ART19 after snapping Wondery in 2020.
- Amazon planned to offer six months free of The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ movie and TV service to new subscribers of its music product. Amazon Music costs $8 a month for customers of the company’s Prime video and delivery service. It is $10 a month for non-Prime customers.
- Amazon.com held $73.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.35% at $3,431.85 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsM&A News Tech Media Best of Benzinga