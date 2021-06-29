 Skip to main content

Amazon Snaps 'SmartLess' Podcast For $60M-$80M: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Amazon Snaps 'SmartLess' Podcast For $60M-$80M: Bloomberg
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is acquiring exclusive rights to “SmartLess,” the podcast hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, Bloomberg reported.
  • The financial terms of the three-year deal remain undisclosed. However, the total value is between $60 million and $80 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
  • From Aug. 1, new episodes of the show will appear on Amazon Music and Wondery+ one week before release on other outlets.
  • Wondery will handle distribution, marketing, and advertising sales for the show.
  • The deal also includes the right to team up on future podcasts that the “SmartLess” makers produce.
  • Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) paid $20 million annually for “Call Her Daddy,” which stars advice guru and comedian Alexandra Cooper.
  • Distributors like Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) see the programs as a way of attracting customers to their other services and products.
  • “SmartLess” has amassed an audience of millions since its debut last July.
  • Amazon ramped up its podcast investment after Spotify incurred over $1 billion on podcasting companies and shows over the past few years. Amazon announced a deal last week for the podcast hosting service ART19 after snapping Wondery in 2020.
  • Amazon planned to offer six months free of The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ movie and TV service to new subscribers of its music product. Amazon Music costs $8 a month for customers of the company’s Prime video and delivery service. It is $10 a month for non-Prime customers.
  • Amazon.com held $73.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.35% at $3,431.85 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

