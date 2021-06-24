 Skip to main content

Connected TV Ad Delivery Company Innovid Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2021 11:25am   Comments
The world’s largest independent ad delivery platform for connected television is going public in a SPAC deal announced Thursday.

The SPAC Deal: Innovid, a portmanteau of innovation and video, is going public via SPAC merger with ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE: IACB).

Innovid's investors include Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Sequoia Capital.

The merger transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Innovid: Founded in 2008, Innovid provides advertisers with a platform for targeted advertising on connected television, mobile television and desktop TV.

The company said it is the only company with an ad server purpose-built for connected TV.

Innovid provides the infrastructure for platforms including Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Hulu.

Innovid has a partnership with Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) for ads delivered on the Peacock streaming platform.

The first and only interactive Super Bowl ad was launched by Innovid.

Related Link: ‘SPACS Attack’ Recap: Looking Back At 5 SPAC Deals, New SPAC Rumors And Headline News

Innovid's Growth Projections: Innovid sees the $200-billion television advertising market shifting from linear television to connected television.

“The rapid shift of viewership from linear TV to streaming has driven marketers to make CTV a strategic investment focus,” Innovid co-founder and CEO Zvika Netter said.

The company focuses on the top 200 television advertisers representing 75% of the U.S. adverting spending dollars. Innovid serves more than 40% of the top 200 U.S. television advertisers.

Innovid serves global brands across several continents and plans to continue to grow its international presence after the merger.

Innovid's Financials: Innovid had revenue of $69 million in fiscal 2020. The company is forecasting revenue to grow 38% year-over-year in fiscal 2021 to $95 million and grow 37% year-over-year to $130 million in fiscal 2022.

Innovid has 80% gross margins and a goal of hitting a range of 80% to 85%.

The company’s existing clients represent 90% of revenue, providing strong visibility into future revenue projections.

IACB Price Action: Shares of IACB are up 1% to $9.97 Thursday.

