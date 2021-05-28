 Skip to main content

Why Welbilt Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) shares are trading higher following a report competitor Ali Group has made a $23/share cash bid for the company.

The WSJ reported Welbilt, which previously agreed to be acquired by Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) for $2.9 billion, has received a higher $3.3 billion offer from competitor Ali Group. WSJ cited people famliar with the matter. 

Welbilt, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies foodservice equipment for commercial foodservice market worldwide.

At the time of publication, Welbilt shares were trading 20.1% higher at $23.92. The stock has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $25.02. 

