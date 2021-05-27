Amazon-MGM Deal Attracts Regulatory Attention: Reuters
- Republican Senator Josh Hawley opposed Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) $8.45 billion MGM Studios acquisition by labeling the e-commerce retailer “a monopoly platform” in a tweet, Reuters reports.
- Senate’s antitrust panel chair, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, sought a thorough inquiry to gauge the deal’s possible anticompetitive angle.
- Recently, the Washington D.C. attorney general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon for an alleged price war.
- Amazon continues to face flak for acquiring competitors, like online shoe seller Zappos in 2009 and Diapers.com in 2010.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.37% at $3253.22 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs ReutersM&A News Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga