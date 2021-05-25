 Skip to main content

Washington DC Attorney General Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon For Alleged Price War
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
  • The Washington D.C. attorney general, Karl Racine, has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) for preventing third-party sellers from discounting product prices on rival platforms leading to higher consumer prices and monopoly power build-up, Bloomberg reports.
  • Amazon allegedly waged a price war by compelling its merchants and consultants to raise prices on other sites like Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and hiding their products in Amazon search results otherwise. 
  • Amazon’s policies restricted the merchants from discounting products on their own or rival sites, Reuters reports.
  • The U.S. Justice Department and a group of states prosecuted Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google last year for allegedly abusing its dominance in the internet search. That case was followed by two separate complaints against Google filed by other states over search and digital advertising.
  • The Federal Trade Commission and a nationwide coalition of states charged Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) under separate complaints in December.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.62% at $3,265 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

