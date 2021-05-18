IBM Acquires Europe's Waeg For Undisclosed Terms
- International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) has acquired Waeg, a leading Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Consulting Partner in Europe, to extend its Salesforce services portfolio and drive IBM's hybrid cloud and AI strategy.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The acquisition builds on IBM's constant investment in Salesforce consulting services to meet the rising client demand for experience-led business transformation and new customer engagement strategies supported by data, AI, and machine learning.
- Waeg's strength in Salesforce consulting services will be key to creating intelligent workflows that allow IBM clients to keep pace with changing customer and employee needs and expectations, IBM SVP Mark Foster said.
- Combining IBM and Waeg's Salesforce consulting capabilities and assets will help give customers across Europe the capabilities to create streamlined, automated experiences on the Salesforce platform, Salesforce EVP Tyler Prince said.
- IBM held $11.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: IBM shares closed lower by 0.81% at $143.91 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.