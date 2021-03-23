Lucid Says The High-End Version Of Its Air Sedan Is Already Sold Out

Lucid Motors said Monday it has already sold out the Dream Edition, the more expensive version of its upcoming all-electric Air sedan.

What Happened: The Dream Edition is also the first version of the Lucid Air luxury sedan. The company has said it is on track to begin delivering the Lucid Air in the second half of 2021.

“Loaded with luxury. The Dream Edition #LucidAir is now officially reserved,” Lucid Motors said in a tweet.

The electric vehicle startup added that customers who are still interested in the limited production Dream Edition Model can join its waiting list when they reserve a Lucid Air Grand Touring.

While unveiling the Air last year, Lucid Motors said the Dream Edition would be available for $161,500 after federal tax credit. However, the Newark, California-based company has never officially announced how many copies of the Dream Edition would be produced. The vehicle has an estimated range of 503 miles on a single charge.

Why It Matters: Delivery of the Dream Edition model could come ahead of Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) new Model S Plaid Plus, which too claims a range of more than 500 miles on a single charge. Tesla said earlier this month that it is delaying delivery of the new Model S Plaid Plus by a few months to mid-2022.

Lucid Motors plans to go public via a SPAC merger with blank-check company Churchill Capital Corp. IV (NYSE: CCIV).

Price Action: Churchill Capital shares closed 2.7% lower on Monday at $26.15.

Photo: Courtesy of Lucid Motors