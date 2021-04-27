Spotify Founder In Talks To Buy Arsenal: Here's How It Could Boost Manchester United's Stock

The attempted creation of the Super League by several of the largest soccer teams in Europe has created fan unrest and a divide between owners and their team’s fans. A rise in calls for several of the team’s American owners has risen.

What Happened: Daniel Ek, the founder and CEO of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), is in talks to place a bid for EPL team Arsenal, according to ESPN. Ek is teaming up with former Arsenal players Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

“As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I’d be happy to throw my hat in the ring,” Ek tweeted.

Arsenal is owned by Kroenke Sports Enterprises, which also owns the NBA's Denver Nuggets, NFL's Los Angeles Rams and NHL's Colorado Avalanche.

A formal offer for the team could come in the next two weeks.

The Kroenke family has said they do not plan to sell the team but sources told ESPN the move to join the Super League may have been a strategy to increase team valuation and plan an exit.

Ek is worth an estimated $4.9 billion. Arsenal is valued at $2.8 billion in the latest Forbes soccer rankings. A sale of the team could come in higher than the Forbes valuation, which could be a catalyst for valuations of other teams.

ManU Interest: Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) could be the stock to watch with both the Arsenal news and its own fan unrest pushing for a sale by the Glazers who majority own the team.

Manchester United, who also was set to join the Super League, has seen fan protests outside the stadium and the resignation of executive chairman Ed Woodward on the fallout.

Reports from The Irish Mirror say the Glazers could sell the team for a reported $5.6 billion. The Glazers have owned the team for 16 years and have faced several calls from fans to sell the team.

The current market capitalization of Manchester United is $2.75 billion. The team has an enterprise value of $3.4 billion. Forbes values Manchester United at $4.2 billion in its latest rankings.

A sale of Arsenal at or above the Forbes valuation could create an increase in the value of publicly traded MANU shares on valuation. If the Glazer family comments or confirms the $5.6 billion as an amount they would be willing to sell the team at, shares could also rise.

MANU Price Action: Shares of Manchester United closed Monday at $16.89. Shares hit highs of $18 on the Super League news and have traded as high as $20.22 in the last year.