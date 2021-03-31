Spotify Forays In Live Audio With Locker Room Acquisition: Report
Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) marked its live audio debut with the acquisition of sports-talk app Locker Room and its parent Betty Labs for a $50 million valuation to capitalize on the pandemic induced industry boom, CNBC reports.
- Clubhouse rival, Locker Room, was initially sponsored by Lightspeed Venture Partners, and more recently by Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) venture capital arm, Google Ventures, and Precursor Ventures.
- The Locker Room app was rolled out in October. The app has witnessed 19,000 installations since its launch and noted 8,000 installations in March to date, representing a 60% month-over-month growth.
- Spotify aims to rebrand and relaunch the app with a broader focus across sports, music, and pop culture while preserving its stand-alone status.
- Users will be able to record live sessions and upload them to Spotify or podcasting platform Anchor for wider distribution.
- Spotify intends to tap its music, podcasting stars, and users for programs with artists or DJs before uploading as playlists.
- The service will include gaming options for sportscasters and fans. Podcasters will be able to host live ask me anything (AMA) sessions.
- The app and its content are presently available free of cost. However, Spotify is planning to monetize content through itemized podcast payment.
- Spotify held cash and cash equivalents worth €1.15 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Spotify USA Inc recently raised $1.3 billion in an institutional debt offering.
- Price action: SPOT shares closed higher by 2.02% at $257.69 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.