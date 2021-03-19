TA In Advanced Talks For Acquiring Advent's Unit4 Software Business: Bloomberg
Private equity firm TA Associates was in advanced discussions to acquire Advent International owned enterprise software company Unit4 NV for over $2 billion, Bloomberg reports.
- Last year, Advent renewed plans to divest Netherlands-based Unit4 after receiving takeover interest from a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
- Bloomberg notes that Unit4 offered cloud-based enterprise resource planning software, financial forecasting, payroll, and student management systems with over 6,000 customers.
- Advent acquired Unit4 for $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) in 2013. Advent had previously abandoned its plan to sell Unit4 in 2018.
- Unit4’s cloud bookings grew 82% in the fourth quarter of FY20. Cloud subscription revenue grew 12% to $29.6 million. Total bookings rose 20%. Strong global growth, including its North American business following growing demand for the Unit4 Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform and its new ERPx solution drove the results.
- Any deal for Unit4 would add to $116 billion of transactions already announced in the global software industry for 2021, up 60% year on year, as per Bloomberg.
