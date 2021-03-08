DISH To Acquire Republic Wireless For Undisclosed Sum
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) announced its plans to acquire MVNO service operating on the T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) network Republic Wireless.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- DISH will assume 0.2 million customer relationships, the Republic Wireless brand, and other supporting assets under the arrangement.
- The existing Relay division of Republic Wireless will continue to operate as a standalone company and will become a wholesale customer on DISH’s 5G network under the arrangement.
- Relay offers communication and productivity solutions for frontline teams in hospitality, facilities management, manufacturing, healthcare, and education.
- Republic has become known for simple, reasonable service with a customer-centric approach to support.
- DISH SVP of Ting Mobile and MVNO platforms Rob Currie will lead the Republic Wireless business.
- DISH’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2020.
- Price action: DISH shares are up 3.93% at $35.14 on the last check Monday.
