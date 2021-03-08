 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DISH To Acquire Republic Wireless For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:
  • DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISHannounced its plans to acquire MVNO service operating on the T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) network Republic Wireless.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • DISH will assume 0.2 million customer relationships, the Republic Wireless brand, and other supporting assets under the arrangement.
  • The existing Relay division of Republic Wireless will continue to operate as a standalone company and will become a wholesale customer on DISH’s 5G network under the arrangement.
  • Relay offers communication and productivity solutions for frontline teams in hospitality, facilities management, manufacturing, healthcare, and education.
  • Republic has become known for simple, reasonable service with a customer-centric approach to support.
  • DISH SVP of Ting Mobile and MVNO platforms Rob Currie will lead the Republic Wireless business.
  • DISH’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: DISH shares are up 3.93% at $35.14 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISH + TMUS)

Momentum Halt: Overnight Rally Fizzles After 10-Year Yield Climbs Back Above 1.6%
A Look Into DISH Network's Price Over Earnings
'SPACs Attack' Weekly Recap: Looking Back On 9 Deal Announcements, Rumors And Headline News
Exclusive: FuboTV CEO Talks Sportsbook Plans, Fubobet Confusion, Addresses Bears
FuboTV Shares Pop On Caesars Partnership, Access To Additional States For Sports Betting
Return On Capital Employed Overview: DISH Network
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5GM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com