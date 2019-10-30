Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot To Merge

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2019 4:06pm   Comments
Share:
Report: Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot To Merge

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) and Peugeot SA (OTC: PUGOY) maker PSA Group of France have agreed to merge in a deal that would create the world's fourth largest car maker.

The deal still requires approval of the Fiat Chrysler board. Peugeot's board approved the proposal on Wednesday, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The two companies confirmed in separate statements they were in discussions over the merger. If approved, the new company would have a market volume of about $50 billion.

Fiat Chrysler's spiked higher and closed the session up 5.34% at $14.98.

Investment Needed

Fiat Chrysler backed out of a proposed merger with Renault this past summer, but the company has continued to seek an alliance as it faces major investments in European emissions compliance and new technologies in autonomous driving and electric engines.

It also comes as auto makers face the propsects of a global drop in demand that has been particularly pronounced in Europe.

"We view the combination of these two companies as reasonable given global competition, high capital intensity, and industry disruption from electrified powertrain as well as autonomous technologies," Morningstar senior equity analyst Richard Hilgert said in a note quoted by Automotive News Europe.

Fourth Largest Car Maker

If the merger gains final approval, it would move Fiat Chrysler past General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) into fourth place among the world's largest automakers by number of vehicles sold, behind Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE: TM) and the partnership operation of Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd (OTC: NSANY).

WSJ reported Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann would be chairman of the new company while Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares would keep that role at the combined firm.

The report said it wasn't clear yet what size stake each companies' major shareholders would own under the deal. Major owners of PSA Group include China's Dongfeng Motor Group, the Peugeot family, and the French government, which each hold about 14% of the company's shares.

Related Links:

Sales, Cycle And Strike Expected To Impact Big 3 Auto Earnings

Starbucks, Google Score Legal Victories In Europe; Fiat Has To Pay Up

Photo by Alexander Migl via Wikimedia

Posted-In: France peugeot PSA GroupM&A News Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + FCAU)

Stephen Ross, Dan Gilbert Back $300M University Of Michigan Academic Center In Detroit
November Outlook: From Jobs To Fed to China, This Month Has it All
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 30, 2019
Major Automakers Side With Trump On Emissions Rules
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Athenex Shares Spike; Grubhub Nosedives On Earnings Miss
GM Beats Wall Street Estimates Despite Strike Hit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Driven Deliveries Appoints Cannabis Journalist Sara Brittany Somerset As Communications Officer