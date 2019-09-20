Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McDermott Up 50% After Takeover Bids For Lummus Technology
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2019 9:06am   Comments
Share:
McDermott Up 50% After Takeover Bids For Lummus Technology

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares are trading sharply higher after the company announced it will explore strategic alternatives for Lummus Technology.

McDermott recently received unsolicited offers to acquire Lummus with a valuation of over $2.5 billion.

McDermott's Lummus Technology is a licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies.

"The process of exploring strategic alternatives is part of our ongoing efforts intended to improve McDermott's capital structure, and we plan to use the proceeds from any transaction involving Lummus Technology to strengthen our balance sheet,” said David Dickson, CEO of McDermott. “While Lummus is an important business within McDermott, we have decided to undertake a process to fully realize its strategic and financial value."

In other news, McDermott's processes to sell the remaining portion of its pipe fabrication business and its industrial storage tank business are ongoing. McDermott says it has has also retained Evercore as the lead advisor on the strategic alternatives process for Lummus Technology.

McDermott shares traded lower Thursday on continued momentum after the company announced it has hired advisors to 'evaluate opportunities' for the company in order to improve capital structure and the balance sheet.

McDermott shares were trading up 44% at $2.28 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $19.44 and $1.44.

Related Links:

Apple's iPhone 11 Goes On Sale, Crowds Gather Outside Major Stores

Timken Company To Acquire BEKA For $165M

Posted-In: Lummus TechnologyM&A News Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDR)

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Fed Speakers
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Red; AIM ImmunoTech Shares Spike Higher
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

POTX: A Potent Pot ETF Debuts