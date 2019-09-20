Market Overview

Apple's iPhone 11 Goes On Sale, Crowds Gather Outside Major Stores
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2019 8:07am   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s new iPhone 11 went on sale at retail stores around the world Friday, and diehard fans are gathering at flagship stores to purchase the new smartphone.

At the Apple flagship store on Regent Street in London, a handful of diehard iPhone fans waited in line to purchase the new smartphones as early as 6 a.m. GMT, with around 40 customers waiting for the doors to open, according to CNBC reports.

In China, the queues at the Shanghai and Beijing stores combined added up to few dozen customers, which is a sharp contrast to previous years, when hundreds of customers waited in line, Reuters reported.

Apple unveiled its newest iPhone earlier this month. The iPhone 11 series is touting more cameras, a slow-motion video feature, water resistance and new phone colors.

The basic iPhone 11 will sell for $699. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will sell for $999 and $1,099, respectively, with new, stronger telephoto lenses and an “ultra wide” aperture on its second camera, along with features for higher quality videos.

Apple has also touted the phones’ longer battery life, better water resistance and stronger glass, as well as its “A13 bionic” next-generation chip, which it said is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.

Apple shares were trading up 0.35% at $221.73 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week range between $233.47 and $142.

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Posted-In: CNBC iPhone 11 ReutersNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

