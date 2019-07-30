Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vacasa To Acquire Wyndham Vacation Rentals For $162M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 30, 2019 11:53am   Comments
Share:
Vacasa To Acquire Wyndham Vacation Rentals For $162M

Vacasa, a vacation rental management platform, will acquire Wyndham Vacation Rentals from Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) for $162 million.

Vacasa will finance the acquisition through a combination of cash and equity. The sale will be comprised of $45 million cash at closing, up to $30 million of Vacasa equity, and the remaining balance in either seller financing or cash at closing.

Vacasa expects to complete the integration with Wyndham Vacation Rentals by fall of 2020.

“After conducting a rigorous strategic review process that generated strong interest from multiple parties, we are confident that Vacasa is the ideal buyer,” said Michael Brown, CEO of Wyndham Destinations. “In the past decade, we grew our vacation rental business to prominent leadership in North America. We determined that selling Wyndham Vacation Rentals is the best option to return value to shareholders and enable the long-term growth of our company through vacation ownership and exchange.”

In the next 12 months, Vacasa expects to achieve more than $1 billion in gross bookings and an excess of $500 million in net revenue.

Wyndham Destination shares were trading up 2.8% at $48.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $48.43 and a 52-week low of $33.55.

Related Links:

Parker Hannifin To Acquire Exotic Metals Forming Company For $1.7B

Monotype To Be Acquired By HGGC For $19.85/Share In Cash

Posted-In: VacasaM&A News Travel General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WYND)

New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning
A Preview Of Wyndham Destinations Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Kaya Holdings To Start Franchising Across Canada With The Help Of The Franchise Academy