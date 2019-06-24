Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) and Rudolph Technologies (NYSE: RTEC) announced they will combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction. Rudolph shareholders will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock.

Rudolph CEO Michael Plisinski will serve as CEO of the newly formed company and Rudolph CFO Steven Roth will serve as CFO of the combined company.

The company will be headquartered in Massachusetts and will maintain a presence at Nanometrics’ headquarters in California.

“Nanometrics’ metrology portfolio is a strong strategic fit with Rudolph’s current diversified product lines including software, inspection, metrology, and lithography,” said the group in a press statement.

Rudolph Technologies shares closed Friday at $25.03, while Nanometrics closed at $33.77.

