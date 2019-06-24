Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies To Merge
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2019 8:25am   Comments
Share:

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) and Rudolph Technologies (NYSE: RTEC) announced they will combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction. Rudolph shareholders will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock.

Rudolph CEO Michael Plisinski will serve as CEO of the newly formed company and Rudolph CFO Steven Roth will serve as CFO of the combined company.

The company will be headquartered in Massachusetts and will maintain a presence at Nanometrics’ headquarters in California.

“Nanometrics’ metrology portfolio is a strong strategic fit with Rudolph’s current diversified product lines including software, inspection, metrology, and lithography,” said the group in a press statement.

Rudolph Technologies shares closed Friday at $25.03, while Nanometrics closed at $33.77.

Related Links:

5 Stocks To Watch For June 24, 2019

Eldorado To Buy Caesars For $8.58B; VICI Gets 3 Properties From Eldorado

Posted-In: M&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NANO + RTEC)

78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nu Skin Enterprises Rises Following Strong Q1 Results; Frontier Communications Shares Plunge
46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Del Frisco's To Be Acquired by L Catterton For $650M