5 Stocks To Watch For June 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2019 4:23am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: ERI) announced plans to acquire Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) for $18 billion in cash and stock. Caesars Entertainment shares fell 0.6% to close at $9.98 on Friday, while Eldorado Resorts shares fell 2.9% to close at $51.22 on Friday.
  • Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) reported a 1-for-15 reverse stock split effective July 1. Yuma Energy shares dropped 8.2% to close at $0.19 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) jumped over 21% Friday after the FDA responded to the company's IND package and concurred with the company's proposed plan for further preclinical studies to support the development of CRV431 in NASH. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.2% to $5.26 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) shares climbed over 52% in after-hours trading after the FDA approved NDA for Vyleesi for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired HSDD. Palatin Technologies shares rose 52.2% to $2.04 in the after-hours trading session.

