Merit Medical To Acquire Brightwater Medical For $35M Upfront
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2019 2:58pm   Comments
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) will acquire Brightwater Medical for a $35 million upfront payment and potential earn-out payments of up to $15 million based on receipt of CE mark approval and achievement of future sales targets.

Merit Medical is a manufacturer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology and endoscopy.

Brightwater Medical’s primary product is the ConvertX, is a single device used to replace a series of devices and procedures used to treat severe obstructions of the ureter.

On Monday, Merit Medical shares were trading up 2.8% at $59.28.

Posted-In: M&A News

Posted-In: M&A News

 

