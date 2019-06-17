IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs And A Grocery Outlet

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) will issue 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 22.1% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $123.3 million. Based in Massachusetts, the biotech company develops therapies for genetic conditions of the eye, liver, kidney and central nervous system.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 19% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $92 million. Headquartered in San Francisco, Akero is advancing its primary therapy for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) will issue 7.35 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 32.2% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $152.1 million. The California biotech company develops antibody-based oncological therapies with its proprietary Discovery Platform.

Dermavant Sciences Ltd (DRMT) will issue 7.7 million shares between $12 and $14 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 31.4% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $124 million. The Roivant Sciences subsidiary is advancing five candidates for various dermatological conditions.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) will issue about 17.2 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 20.1% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $336 million. The 73-year-old company operates more than 300 grocery stores in the U.S.

Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) will issue nearly 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 23.4% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $122.7 million. Founded in 2011 by a team of Stanford University scientists, Personalis uses genome sequencing and analytics to develop cancer vaccines and immunotherapies.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) will issue nearly 7.4 million between $16 and $18 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 21.6% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $152.2 million. Since 2017, the New York biotech company has been targeting neurodegenerative diseases such as lysosomal dysfunction and Parkinson’s.

