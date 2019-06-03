Market Overview

Humana Won't Make An Offer For Centene
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2019 9:06am   Comments
Humana Won't Make An Offer For Centene

Health insurer Humana (NYSE: HUM) confirmed it will not make a proposal to combine with Centene (NYSE: CNC) as an alternative to Centene’s planned acquisition of WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG), according to Reuters.

Investors had been expecting Humana to make an offer for Centene.

Centene and WellCare have set a date of June 24 for shareholders of each company to approve of their merger at separate meetings.

Humana was trading up 3.7 percent at $254 per share Monday morning.

Centene shares were trading down 9 percent at $52.85.

WellCare shares were trading up 1.2 percent at $279.50.

Chipotle Warns Of Potential Impact From Mexican Tariffs