 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) stock increased by 16.8% to $4.53 during Tuesday's regular session. Terran Orbital's stock is trading at a volume of 331.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 30.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $621.9 million.
  • HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) stock rose 11.02% to $18.83. As of 13:30 EST, HireRight Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 413.8K, which is 130.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares moved upwards by 10.03% to $5.92. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 117.1K shares, making up 54.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.5 million.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares rose 9.92% to $28.09. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.5 million shares, making up 152.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 billion.
  • Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares increased by 9.44% to $4.92. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 172.9% of Yellow's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $253.5 million.
  • SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares rose 9.37% to $13.07. The current volume of 72.8K shares is 44.4% of SQL Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock declined by 13.3% to $12.17 during Tuesday's regular session. Energy Vault Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 402.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 29.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • SES AI (NYSE:SES) stock decreased by 9.9% to $8.2. As of 13:30 EST, SES AI's stock is trading at a volume of 376.5K, which is 40.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock decreased by 6.41% to $0.64. Trading volume for Pyxis Tankers's stock is 196.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HRT + LLAP)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com