9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) stock increased by 16.8% to $4.53 during Tuesday's regular session. Terran Orbital's stock is trading at a volume of 331.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 30.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $621.9 million.
- HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) stock rose 11.02% to $18.83. As of 13:30 EST, HireRight Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 413.8K, which is 130.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares moved upwards by 10.03% to $5.92. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 117.1K shares, making up 54.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.5 million.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares rose 9.92% to $28.09. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.5 million shares, making up 152.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 billion.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares increased by 9.44% to $4.92. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 172.9% of Yellow's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $253.5 million.
- SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares rose 9.37% to $13.07. The current volume of 72.8K shares is 44.4% of SQL Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock declined by 13.3% to $12.17 during Tuesday's regular session. Energy Vault Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 402.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 29.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- SES AI (NYSE:SES) stock decreased by 9.9% to $8.2. As of 13:30 EST, SES AI's stock is trading at a volume of 376.5K, which is 40.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock decreased by 6.41% to $0.64. Trading volume for Pyxis Tankers's stock is 196.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
