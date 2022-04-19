12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 24.6% to $0.26 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is 7.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 170.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) stock rose 20.18% to $7.68. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 589.0K shares, making up 517.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares moved upwards by 19.12% to $43.61. Trading volume for Super Micro Computer's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 437.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares rose 12.44% to $0.61. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 1322.8% of RealNetworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock moved upwards by 10.68% to $0.16. Color Star Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 142.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock rose 9.61% to $144.26. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 69.2% of Twilio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion.
Losers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares fell 19.0% to $0.81 during Tuesday's regular session.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock fell 16.66% to $10.41. Trading volume for Arqit Quantum's stock is 763.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 177.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock decreased by 14.39% to $4.25. As of 13:30 EST, Mawson Infra Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 203.6K, which is 117.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.5 million.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) shares fell 12.2% to $3.96. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 788.5K, which is 77.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $541.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) shares declined by 8.42% to $32.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock fell 6.97% to $31.91. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.1K shares, making up 71.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.4 million.
