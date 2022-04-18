12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) shares rose 28.8% to $33.55 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 2073.2% of Natus Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock moved upwards by 27.39% to $1.86. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares, making up 1239.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock rose 16.34% to $1.21. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 443.0% of Imara's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares increased by 15.63% to $0.34. Trading volume for Brickell Biotech's stock is 14.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) shares rose 15.27% to $7.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.2 million.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock rose 14.2% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
Losers
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock declined by 32.5% to $4.93 during Monday's regular session. Nutex Health's stock is trading at a volume of 610.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 79.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares declined by 27.36% to $4.47. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 13.0 million, which is 403.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $833.5 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares decreased by 24.05% to $0.23. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 320.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock decreased by 21.02% to $6.99. TG Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 452.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $998.2 million.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares decreased by 18.86% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock decreased by 17.9% to $0.78. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 406.8K, which is 15.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers