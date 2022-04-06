12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares rose 32.4% to $7.43 during Wednesday's regular session. Sunshine Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 46.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 982.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) stock increased by 15.75% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
- Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) shares increased by 15.02% to $9.72. Nuvectis Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 518.7K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 23.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.6 million.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares increased by 12.12% to $22.29. BioXcel Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 12.6 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 3642.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $623.6 million.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock moved upwards by 9.67% to $3.4. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 438.9K shares, making up 23.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.3 million.
- Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares increased by 9.14% to $9.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 308.7K, which is 48.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $730.3 million.
Losers
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock decreased by 22.6% to $20.62 during Wednesday's regular session. Nutex Health's stock is trading at a volume of 344.9K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 33.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares declined by 20.15% to $8.8. Trading volume for Sensus Healthcare's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 323.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.5 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares decreased by 19.0% to $0.98. GBS's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock fell 17.26% to $9.69. The current volume of 452.4K shares is 79.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.6 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares fell 17.05% to $5.16. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 305.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) stock fell 14.89% to $5.49. Codex DNA's stock is trading at a volume of 318.0K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 84.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers