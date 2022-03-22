12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock moved upwards by 201.7% to $6.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 74.6 million shares is 175225.2% of JX Luxventure's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) stock moved upwards by 57.53% to $1.67. As of 13:31 EST, Zhangmen Education's stock is trading at a volume of 20.0 million, which is 11369.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares rose 33.15% to $2.45. Trading volume for Puxin's stock is 6.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 173.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares moved upwards by 27.28% to $1.4. Uxin's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 210.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.3 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares moved upwards by 26.79% to $1.94. Trading volume for OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 31.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares rose 25.84% to $118.55. The current volume of 7.6 million shares is 258.2% of GameStop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock declined by 14.2% to $4.97 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Kidpik's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 62.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) stock fell 11.36% to $18.12. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 211.1K, which is 224.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.9 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares fell 10.92% to $7.75. As of 13:31 EST, FAT Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 73.6K, which is 368.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock fell 9.55% to $5.97. iMedia Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 137.7K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 207.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares decreased by 6.08% to $3.02. Mullen Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 155.4 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 177.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.3 million.
- Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock fell 6.03% to $8.27. Solid Power's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 60.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
