12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 2:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares rose 34.1% to $1.08 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 52.4 million, which is 4789.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock rose 21.0% to $0.87. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares, making up 3431.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares rose 19.81% to $1.33. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.6 million shares, making up 840.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.8 million.
  • NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock moved upwards by 18.93% to $2.45. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 77.6K shares, making up 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares increased by 18.41% to $3.26. TCR2 Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 597.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 79.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) stock moved upwards by 16.66% to $2.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 96.0K, which is 43.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.

 

Losers

  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock fell 42.4% to $0.34 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Statera BioPharma's stock is 14.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 1921.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) stock decreased by 29.35% to $4.72. The current volume of 7.8 million shares is 3169.7% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock declined by 28.06% to $1.29. Trading volume for Applied Genetic's stock is 3.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 847.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock declined by 21.48% to $1.44. Trading volume for Quoin Pharmaceuticals's stock is 775.1K as of 13:31 EST. This is 42.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares fell 13.2% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 317.5K, which is 52.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares fell 11.69% to $6.08. Graphite Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 853.1K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 336.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

